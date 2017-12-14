Guns to be raffled off to raise money for Officer O’Connor

A raffle for two guns is going to be held to raise money for Arnold police officer Ryan O’Connor, who was shot in the line of duty.

A flyer promoting the event was put on Facebook by the Arnold Police Department Thursday afternoon.

In the raffle, a Colt 69620 AR-15 and Glock 43 are being auctioned off. Tickets are being sold at the Arnold Police Department and other locations.

The winner will have to go through a background check before collecting the prize.

O’Connor was shot by suspect Chad Klahs inside a police vehicle on December 5.

Police say O’Connor is still in critical condition.

