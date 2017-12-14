Laurie's Place, Edwardsville staple, will close for good on New Year's Day

EDWARDSVILLE (KMOV.COM) - An Edwardsville staple that's been in business for 21 years is set to close on New Year's Day.

A post on their Facebook page stated that the owner had decided to retire from the "crazy wonderful business as of Jan. 1"

Laurie's was a popular spot for locals and SIUE students alike to spend a Saturday night listening to live music.

Fans of Laurie's Place had much to say about the news and they shared their thoughts on the post:

What happens to the building after Laurie's Place closes at the beginning of the year is unclear.

