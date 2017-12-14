Children's Hospital receives Mercedes van as holiday donation

Children's Hospital got a big boost Thursday, all thanks to a local business.

Plaza Motors in Creve Coeur donated a Mercedes van to the hospital, topped off with a big red bow for the holidays.

The hospital's Director of Advocacy and Outreach Greta Todd said the new van will make a huge difference.

"This van will enable us to get more staff out to more places in the community to provide services and care for our children and families," Todd said.

Children's Hospital serves more than 30,000 kids outside of the hospital every year. The donated van aims to serve even more.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.