News 4 Schools: Fresh Fruit and Veggie Collection Challenge

Local middle school students are helping others during the holiday season.

7th grader Reese Vaccaro is part of the winning team in the Fresh Fruit and Veggie Collection Challenge.

“I think it’s really good and I’m glad we are helping other people out,” said Vaccaro.

All this week, each class at Parkway Southwest Middle School is bringing donated fresh to Circle of Concern.

It is the third year in a row for the food drive.

In 2016, they collected more than 5,000 pounds of fresh food.

