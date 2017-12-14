McCulloch: 'The right decision' to not pursue death penalty in Snyder killing

St. Louis County Prosecutor Bob McCulloch said there were many reasons why he is not seeking the death penalty against the man accused of killing St. Louis County Police officer Blake Snyder.

Trenton Forster is accused of fatally shooting Snyder in October 2016. McCulloch’s office recently announced it would seek a sentence of life in prison, not the death penalty if Forster is convicted.

McCulloch said Forster’s age, he was 18 at the time of the shooting, and his social and psychiatric history were all factors in the decision. McCulloch said he didn’t take the decision lightly.

“It was clear that was the right decision. That doesn’t mean I was happy to make it, not at all. I would prefer not to have gone that route, but it was clear that was the appropriate decision to make,” said McCulloch.

Snyder’s widow says she disagrees with the prosecutor’s decision.

McCulloch says he recognizes the family’s disappointment and pain. His father, a police officer, was also killed in the line of duty.

Forster’s trial is scheduled to start in February 2019.

