McCulloch: 'The right decision' to not pursue death penalty in Snyder killing

Officers surrounded a home after two Bellefontaine Neighbors police officers were shot in north St. Louis County Thursday morning.More >
Officers surrounded a home after two Bellefontaine Neighbors police officers were shot in north St. Louis County Thursday morning.More >
EDWARDSVILLE (KMOV.COM) - An Edwardsville staple that's been in business for 21 years is set to close on New Year's Day.More >
EDWARDSVILLE (KMOV.COM) - An Edwardsville staple that's been in business for 21 years is set to close on New Year's Day.More >
St. Louis County Prosecutor Bob McCulloch said there were many reasons why he is not seeking the death penalty against the man accused of killing St. Louis County Police officer Blake SnyderMore >
St. Louis County Prosecutor Bob McCulloch said there were many reasons why he is not seeking the death penalty against the man accused of killing St. Louis County Police officer Blake SnyderMore >
The man who witnessed two officers being shot in north St. Louis County Thursday morning called 911 after he saw them fall to the ground.More >
The man who witnessed two officers being shot in north St. Louis County Thursday morning called 911 after he saw them fall to the ground.More >