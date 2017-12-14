Police searching for missing O'Fallon, MO mom

The O'Fallon Missouri Police Department is searching for a missing mother.

Kelly Steiniger has not been seen or heard from since Dec. 6.

Police describe Steiniger as a white female 5'3" and weighs about 100 pounds. Steiniger has multiple tattoos on both arms with a distinct cat face tattoo on her left hand.

Police tell News 4 that it is odd for Steiniger to go missing and that she is a mom.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Scott Pierce at 636-379-5646 or email him at spierce@ofallon.mo.us.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.