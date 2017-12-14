Feds: Oklahoma man kept stepdaughter captive for 19 years; fathe - KMOV.com

Feds: Oklahoma man kept stepdaughter captive for 19 years; fathered her kids

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — A federal grand jury in Oklahoma has indicted a 63-year-old man accused of kidnapping his stepdaughter and holding her captive for 19 years in Mexico and elsewhere, during which time he fathered her nine children.

An indictment handed up in Muskogee on Wednesday accuses Henri Michelle Piette of kidnapping Rosalynn Michelle McGinnis in 1995 or 1996 and traveling with the intent to have sex with her.

An FBI agent says in an affidavit that Piette first had sex with McGinnis at an eastern Oklahoma home when she was 11 or 12.

McGinnis, now 33, managed to escape from Piette last year in Mexico, where they were living, and she went to the U.S. embassy.

The Associated Press generally doesn’t identify sexual abuse victims, but McGinnis has discussed her case publicly.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Republicans criticize Mueller's probe, but want him to stay

    Republicans criticize Mueller's probe, but want him to stay

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 4:35 AM EST2017-12-13 09:35:25 GMT
    Thursday, December 14 2017 2:09 PM EST2017-12-14 19:09:19 GMT
    An FBI agent removed from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigative team over politically charged text messages referred to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump as an "idiot.".More >
    An FBI agent removed from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigative team over politically charged text messages referred to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump as an "idiot.".More >

  • BREAKING

    FCC votes along party lines to end 'net neutrality'

    FCC votes along party lines to end 'net neutrality'

    Thursday, December 14 2017 1:45 PM EST2017-12-14 18:45:41 GMT
    Demonstrators rally in support of net neutrality outside a Verizon store, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, in New York. The FCC is set to vote Dec. 14 whether to scrap Obama-era rules around open internet access. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)Demonstrators rally in support of net neutrality outside a Verizon store, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, in New York. The FCC is set to vote Dec. 14 whether to scrap Obama-era rules around open internet access. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

    The change also gets rid of consumer protections, bars state laws that contradict the FCC's approach, and largely transfers oversight of internet service to another agency, the Federal Trade Commission.

    More >

    The change also gets rid of consumer protections, bars state laws that contradict the FCC's approach, and largely transfers oversight of internet service to another agency, the Federal Trade Commission.

    More >

  • College student arrested; tried to trade chicken Alfredo, Sprite for sex

    College student arrested; tried to trade chicken Alfredo, Sprite for sex

    Thursday, December 14 2017 9:52 AM EST2017-12-14 14:52:41 GMT

    Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.  

    More >

    Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.  

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly