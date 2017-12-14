Prosecutors drop rape case against Nelly

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Nelly won’t face charges after being accused of rape because his accuser did not want to assist in the investigation, according to prosecutors.

In October, a woman claimed Nelly raped her on his tour bus in a Seattle suburb. At the time of his arrest, Nelly’s attorney, Scott Rosenblum, said the allegation was false and motivated by “greed and vindictiveness.”

About a week after the woman made the accusation, her attorney, Karen Koehler, said her client wanted the investigation to stop and that she would refuse to testify in court. Koehler claimed the woman wished “she had not called 911 because she believes the system is going to fail her.”

In mid-December, the King County Prosecutor issued the following statement regarding the investigation:

Police responded to and investigated a sexual assault allegation involving Mr. Haynes. However, within days of her initial report to police, the complainant, through her attorney, informed investigators from the Auburn police department that she did not wish to assist in prosecution or the investigation of Mr. Haynes. While we have reviewed the existing investigative material, without the assistance of the complainant, this office is unable to proceed or fully assess the merits of the case.

