St. Louis man dies after being found shot in Popeye's parking lot

ST. LOUIS, Mo.,(KMOV.com) – St. Louis City Police found a wounded man lying in a Popeye’s Chicken's parking lot in north St. Louis around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

When police responded to a report of a shooting in the 6300 block of West Florissant, they found 36-year-old Iran Turner, of the 200 block of Estridge, shot multiple times.

Turner was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives are handling the on-going investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved