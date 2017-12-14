Former ambulance district administrator, and wife, indicted

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A former eastern Missouri ambulance district administrator and his wife face federal indictment for allegedly stealing from the district.

Indictments announced Thursday by the U.S. attorney's office in St. Louis name 58-year-old William Gum and his 43-year-old wife, Charlena Gum, both of Potosi. Both face multiple counts.

William Gum was formerly administrator of the Washington County Ambulance District, and his wife was an employee.

William Gum is accused of stealing at least $5,000 each year from 2012 to 2016 by paying himself a salary higher than authorized by the board of directors. He is also accused of using district funds to pay health insurance for his dependents without approval.

The indictment accuses Charlena Gum of using district credit cards to purchase gift cards, clothing and other items.

