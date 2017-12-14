'I didn't know if he was going to turn my way,' witness describes moment officers were shot

Photos from the scene of a standoff following an officer-involved shooting in north St. Louis County.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The man who witnessed two officers being shot in north St. Louis County Thursday morning called 911 after he saw them fall to the ground.

Steven Jones was approaching cross streets on Bellefontaine Road when he saw police activity in a front yard.

“All of a sudden, I seen three officers, Bellefontaine officers, trying to take this man to the ground, and, next thing I know, this man jumps up off the ground and I see pepper spray being deployed from the officers and this man backs up about 15-feet and starts shooting,” he said. "I think there was probably seven or eight gunshots. At that point, they all fell to the ground, I didn't know who was hit, if anybody was hit, but then I called 911 and reported what I saw."

When he heard the shots being fired, Jones said he felt panic.

“I didn’t know if he was going to turn my way and start shooting this way,” said Jones.

After the shooting, Jones said he saw the shooter go into a house on Bellefontaine.

"Took him forever to get into the house," he said. "So, I didn't know if he was forcing his way in or if he actually lived there."

When police arrived, Jones said he gave them all the information he had before driving up the street to let every officer know which house the suspect entered.

“I never would have thought I would ever, ever actually see anything like this,” he said. “It happens, I mean it’s happening all the time. I’ve seen the afterwards when they’ve been on the scene but I’ve never been that close to it.”

The bullets struck the officers’ vests. Both officers are expected to be okay. The subject is currently barricaded into the home that Jones saw him enter after the shooting.

