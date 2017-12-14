2 officers shot in north St. Louis County; subject barricaded in home

The man who witnessed two officers being shot in north St. Louis County Thursday morning called 911 after he saw them fall to the ground.

'I didn't know if he was going to turn my way,' witness describes moment officers shot

Photos from the scene of a standoff following an officer-involved shooting in north St. Louis County.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two Bellefontaine Neighbors police officers were shot in north St. Louis County Thursday morning.

Several emergency crews, fire trucks and police officers were seen in the 10100 block of Bellefontaine Road just after 7:30 a.m.

“I was approaching the cross streets down here on Bellefontaine and slowed down because there was police activity in the front yard, and, all of a sudden, I seen three officers, Bellefontaine officers trying to take this man to the ground, and next thing I know, this man jumps up off the ground and I see pepper spray being deployed from the officers and this man backs up about 15-feet and starts shooting,” said Steve Jones, who witnessed the shooting. "I think there was probably seven or eight gunshots. At that point, they all fell to the ground, I didn't know who was hit, if anybody was hit, but then I called 911 and reported what I saw."

According to officials, the shots fired at the officers hit their vests. Police sources told News 4 the officers, described as a man and woman, were shot while attempting to arrest the suspect for assault. The source said the officers tried to tase the suspect but the taser malfunctioned. Both officers are expected to be okay.

After the shots were fired, Jones said he saw the shooter go into a house on Bellefontaine.

"Took him forever to get into the house," said Jones. "So, I didn't know if he was forcing his way in or if he actually lived there."

The St. Louis County Police Department's Bureau of Tactical Operations is currently on scene assisting with the barricaded suspect.

Around 8:30 a.m., Both directions of Interstate 270 were closed near Bellefontaine Road due to the police activity. During the closure, eastbound traffic was diverted at Route 367 and westbound traffic was diverted to Riverview. All lanes of the interstate reopened around 9 a.m.

As a result, three Hazelwood schools were placed on 'soft lockdown'; Hazelwood East High, Hazelwood East Middle and Hazelwood Opportunity Center.

The St. Louis County Police Department's Bureau of Crimes Against Persons will lead the investigation.

