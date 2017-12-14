Missouri city official accused of teasing co-worker with gun

A Bangladeshi immigrant is expected to appear before a federal magistrate to face terrorism charges accusing him of setting off an explosive strapped to his body in a New York City transportation hub.More >
A Republican lawmaker in Kentucky facing sexual assault allegations has committed suicide.More >
A day after the Alabama's high stakes Senate race, Republican candidate Roy Moore broke his silence and responded to the results late Wednesday night. Moore released a 5-minute video on YouTube to the people of Alabama.More >
