Officer's injuries believed to be minor after north St. Louis County crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis County officer was one of two people taken to the hospital after a crash Thursday morning.

According to Riverview fire officials, a St. Louis County Police car that patrols around Jennings was involved in a crash at West Florissant and Jennings Station Road before 6:30 a.m.

Sgt. Shawn McGuire with the St. Louis County Police Department said it is believed the officer suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Information regarding the other person's injuries has not been made available.

No other details regarding the crash have been released.

