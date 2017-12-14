Granite City police investigating after overnight home invasion

Granite City police on Edwards Street following a Thursday morning home invasion (Credit: KMOV

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Police are searching for an armed man who broke into a Granite City home overnight.

The suspect had a gun when he entered a home on Edwards Street around 1 a.m. Thursday, according to police.

Investigators confirmed they are investigating a home invasion but declined to release any other details.

There were no known injuries.

