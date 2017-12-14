Report: Cardinals trade Piscotty to Athletics

Jon Heyman reported late Wednesday the Cardinals have agreed to trade Stephen Piscotty to the Athletics. According to Heyman, two minor leaguers are heading from Oakland to St. Louis in the deal.

Previous reports suggest the Athletics were not open to trading top prospects in a potential Piscotty trade, but that infield prospect Yairo Munoz had been discussed along with several relief pitchers. Munoz, 22, slashed .300/.330/.464 between AA and AAA in 2017. His 13 home runs and 22 steals in 27 attempts suggest the potential for a solid multi-faceted game offensively.

Piscotty’s career got off to a promising start in St. Louis, earning him a $33.75 million extension before his production dropped significantly during a trying 2017 campaign. Managing injuries and his mother’s diagnosis with ALS, Piscotty struggled to a .235/.342/.367 batting line, and was at one point demoted to Class-AAA Memphis.

For the Cardinals, trading away Piscotty for a return that likely won’t include premium prospects is a move that extends beyond baseball: the trade to Oakland allows Piscotty to be near his mother, Gretchen, who lives a short driving distance from Oakland in Pleasanton, California. Additionally, St. Louis’ trade for Marcell Ozuna earlier Wednesday left Piscotty without a spot in the Cardinals starting outfield.

With no clear role on the team, it made sense for the Cardinals to consider moving Piscotty—that they made sure to move him to one of the few places he could see his ailing mother daily should be applauded on a human level.

From a baseball perspective, the names heading to the Cardinals in the deal have not yet been reported, but the return should add to their stockpile of prospects. That should further empower the team to move multiple pieces in another major trade, if necessary.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.