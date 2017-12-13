Alton a top 10 finalist for financial boost from TV series

Alton is a top ten finalist for a $500,000 boost from a television series.

The show is called the Small Business Revolution, Main Street series and it chose its top ten out of thousands of nominations.

Christine Veloff, who has been running a candy store in downtown Alton for more than ten years, said she’s excited at the possibility of Alton receiving a $500,000 boost from Small Business Revolution.

“There’s just so much potential. We have the river, we have a loot of great things going on in the city and I can’t think of anything more exciting to bring people into our city,” said Veloff.

Alton Mayor Brant Walker agrees, saying it’s no surprise the city made the top ten.

“It's been a good time in Alton right now. We’re putting out permits now like we haven’t seen in the last 30 years or more,” said Walker.

If Alton is chosen, the show would highlight six small business for a makeover, with the transformation documented on the show.

Producers will travel to Alton in January to conduct interviews with city leaders and small business owners. After that, the cities will be narrowed down to five.

