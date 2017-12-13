Man accused of accidentally shooting, killing own brother

Daniel Runnoe, 24, is accused of accidentally shooting and killing his own brother. Credit: Hazelwood PD

A man is facing charges for allegedly accidentally shooting his own brother.

Daniel Runnoe, 24, is charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter.

Prosecutors say after a night of drinking, Runnoe was practicing “tactical maneuvers” with a gun Monday night in Hazelwood went it accidentally went off.

His brother, 29, was fatally shot in the head, authorities said.

