Blues visit patients at local hospitals

The Blues spent their off day Wednesday with patients at local hospitals.

Some patients even returned the favor when some patients and staff sang Happy Birthday to Vladimir Tarasenko, whose birthday was on Wednesday. Ivan Barbashev’s birthday is Thursday.

The two were among the more a dozen Blues players to visit five area hospitals, visiting with patients and their families who can’t be home for the holidays.

“Seeing those kids really makes my day. I really hope we made them smile,” said Barbashev.

Players delivered a Blues blanket, an autographed puck and an autograph book to each patient they visited.

Many were surprised to see their favorite players in their hospital room.

