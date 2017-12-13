Seniors, first responders team up to tackle hunger in St. Charles Co.

Seniors helping out in the Fill the Ambulance with Food Drive. Credit: KMOV

Wednesday, St. Charles County seniors stepped up to help tackle hunger in their community.

It is the eighth year for the Fill the Ambulance with Food Drive. The St. Charles County Ambulance District partners with Operation Food Search and senior homes to collect food for needy families.

More than 4,000 pounds of food was collected on Wednesday.

All of it will be passed out through St. Charles County.

