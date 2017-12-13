New Illinois law aimed at combatting fraudulent opioid prescriptions

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) - Gov. Bruce Rauner has signed legislation aimed at combatting fraudulent opioid prescriptions by requiring drug prescribers to use a database containing patient prescription histories.

The measure Rauner signed Wednesday requires prescribers with an Illinois Controlled Substance License to register for and use the Illinois Prescription Monitoring Program. The database lets physicians check if patients have previously requested controlled substances. Rauner's office says the effort will cut down on patients obtaining opioid prescriptions from multiple doctors.

Lt. Gov. Evelyn Sanguinetti is chair of the Governor's Opioid Overdose Prevention Task Force. She says the law gives prescribers "the tools they need to ensure patients aren't manipulating the system to support their addiction."

The Illinois Department of Human Services will maintain the database. Physicians who don't comply may be subject to state disciplinary action. The new law takes effect Jan. 1.

