Scott Air Force Base Colonel relieved of duties amid sexual misconduct allegations

Multiple reports name Cardinals’ reliever Sandy Alcantara as the centerpiece of the deal, along with three other minor leaguers.More >
An after-school running club in South City is teaching kids not only the importance of physical activity but also helps them see the finish line well beyond the raceMore >
Scott Heatherly, 50, of Arnold, is charged with second-degree assault and first and second-degree property damage. Arnold Police say the charges stem from an assault which appears to have been brought on by road rage Friday night and was caught on surveillance camera.More >
Metro East officials are turning to the public for help solving unsolved murders in East St. LouisMore >
