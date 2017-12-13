Scott Air Force Base Colonel relieved of duties amid sexual misconduct allegations

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A Scott Air Force Base Colonel was relieved of his duties amid a sexual misconduct investigation.

Col. John Howard was the commander of the 375th Air Mobility Wing. He was relieved of his duties on Monday, according to a news release from Scott Air Force Base. Colonel Howard is under investigation for alleged sexual misconduct. The investigation is being led by the Air Force Office of Special Investigations.

Col. W. Chris Buschur has been appointed to lead the wing.

