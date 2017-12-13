St. Louis to hold town hall with 6 police chief finalists

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The City of St. Louis will host a moderated town hall for police chief candidates Thursday night.

During the event, six finalists for the job will answer questions submitted by the public. Questions have been solicited through this link over the past several weeks and will remain open until noon on Thursday, December 14. The public can also submit questions to the moderator.

The town hall is slated to run from 6:00 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at SLU Law School room 1208. All guests must register in the lobby before the event. Only 200 people will be allowed in.

This is the first time in more than 150 years that a chief could come from outside the department. Prior to 2013, state law did not allow for an outside chief, but after the city was granted local control in 2013, that changed.

Sam Dotson resigned in April of this year.

Ever since, Lt. Col. Lawerence O’Toole has been the Acting Police Commission. He has indicated that he wanted the job permanently.

Forty-two people applied for the job. News 4 has learned that three of the candidates come from within and five are external candidates. We know that some hail from Baltimore, Chicago and Dallas.

The Public Safety Director, Judge Jimmie Edwards, makes the final decision, but Mayor Lyda Krewson will have some imput.