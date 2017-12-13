Student at Hazelwood West High School brings loaded gun to class

A Hazelwood West High School student brought a loaded gun to school Wednesday, according to a statement sent to parents from principal Dennis Newell.

The statement said all students are safe.

Newell said in the statement that suspicious activity prompted a teacher to notify the school resource officer and administrators Wednesday morning. An investigation discovered that a student had a gun.

The student was immediately taken into police custody.

No other information was immediately available.

