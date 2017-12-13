Texas mom finds kids, husband dead in home after apparent murder - KMOV.com

Texas mom finds kids, husband dead in home after apparent murder-suicide

Rachel Dawson and her two children. (Credit: GoFundMe/CBS News) Rachel Dawson and her two children. (Credit: GoFundMe/CBS News)

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBS News) -- A surgeon has been identified as the 36-year-old man police believe fatally shot his two young children before killing himself in the family's North Texas home.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that officials Tuesday identified the man as Dr. Christopher Dawson. Police are calling the deaths Saturday in North Richland Hills a murder-suicide.

The Tarrant County medical examiner's office says Dawson fatally shot himself. The deaths of 9-year-old Luke Dawson and 5-year-old Aubrey Dawson were ruled homicides. Both children died from shotgun wounds, the paper reports.

The children's mother called 911 about 7:15 a.m. and said she found the children and their father dead, reported the Fort Worth Star Telegram. She wasn't injured.

A GoFundMe page identifies the mother as Rachel Dawson, Christopher Dawson's wife.

