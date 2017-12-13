City of Carbondale pays $98,000 for new logo

The City of Carbondale, Illinois released a new logo Wednesday, which cost the city $98,000. (Credit: City of Carbondale)

The City of Carbondale, Illinois unveiled a new logo Wednesday at the State of the City address. The price tag? $98,000.

Mayor Mike Henry said in a statement that the new logo's crossroads represent the eclipse, and that Carbondale strives to be the crossroads of southern Illinois.

The city also came up with a new tag line, "All Ways Open."

Henry said the tag line implies that the possibilities in Carbondale are limitless.

At the city address, Henry also said Carbondale is on track for its third straight year to have the lowest crime rate numbers the city has seen in more than two decades.

Henry also said the next four months may be difficult for the city.

"This year's budget is at best very difficult, due in part to the continued uncertainties of funding coming from the state of Illinois," Henry said.

Recently, Illinois reduced the city's share of the Local Government Distributive Fund and added a new fee for the collection of local taxes. Together, that cost Carbondale more than $500,000.

Declining enrollment at Southern Illinois University Carbondale is also hurting businesses and causing a decline in sales tax revenue, according to a statement from the city.

