Police issue warning after coyotes seen in south St. Louis

By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
Coyote pups at play (Credit: AP Images) Coyote pups at play (Credit: AP Images)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Four coyotes were seen by St. Louis’ Willmore Park Tuesday night.

The St. Louis Police Department said coyotes normally don’t pose a threat to humans but are capable of attacking small pets.

Police officials said people should not feed or approach the wild animals. They also said there is no need for the public to dial 911 if they are spotted.

