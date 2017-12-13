Reports: Cards land Ozuna in trade

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Cardinals on Wednesday acquired Marcell Ozuna from the Marlins, according to multiple reports from national sports writers. The team has not yet confirmed.
Ozuna is a career .277 hitter. The 26-year-old outfielder had a career year in 2017, hitting 37 homeruns and driving in 124 runs.
In return, the Cardinals are sending Sandy Alcantara, a pitching prospect.
Ozuna is a 2-time all-star. Completion of the deal is pending a physical, according to MLB.com's Jesse Sanchez.
sandy alcantara is the one marlins wanted all along. had been in stanton proposed deal, now comes to miami in ozuna deal.— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 13, 2017
Source: Marcel Ozuna has been traded to the Cardinals. The deal is pending a physical.— Jesse Sanchez (@JesseSanchezMLB) December 13, 2017
Ozuna to Cardinals is done— Craig Mish (@CraigMish) December 13, 2017
