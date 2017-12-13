Recognize him? Surveillance photos released of Pizza Hut attempt - KMOV.com

Recognize him? Surveillance photos released of Pizza Hut attempted robbery suspect

By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
Nov. 14 attempted Pizza Hut robbery suspect (Credit: St. Louis Police)
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Surveillance photos have been released of suspect who attempted to rob a South City Pizza Hut in November.

The suspect attempted to rob the Pizza Hut in the 4600 block of Hampton on Nov. 14 around 9:30 p.m., according to police. Police said the suspect entered the store, pointed a small semi-automatic pistol with a silver slide and black frame at an employee but left the restaurant without taking anything.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or attempted robbery is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

