Recognize him? Surveillance photos released of Pizza Hut attempted robbery suspect

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Surveillance photos have been released of suspect who attempted to rob a South City Pizza Hut in November.

The suspect attempted to rob the Pizza Hut in the 4600 block of Hampton on Nov. 14 around 9:30 p.m., according to police. Police said the suspect entered the store, pointed a small semi-automatic pistol with a silver slide and black frame at an employee but left the restaurant without taking anything.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or attempted robbery is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved