Man, 44, killed in Jennings shooting

JENNINGS, Mo., (KMOV.com) — St. Louis County police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred near the intersection of Jennings Station Road and Switzer around 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police responded a report of a shooting in the 8600 block of Jennings Station Road where they found Marc Reed, 44, of St. Louis, suffering from a gunshot wound by a nearby apartment complex.

Reed was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

St. Louis County Police are still investigating this incident.

if you have any information regarding the incident, contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477)

