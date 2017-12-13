Car crash in St. Louis County kills Fenton woman

A two-car crash in St. Louis County killed one woman Tuesday morning.

Mallissa Beckmann, 35, of Fenton, was killed in the crash.

The accident happened at 6:21 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 21 south of Meramec Bottom Rd.

Police said Beckmann was traveling northbound and attempted to pass traffic congestion when her vehicle began skidding and crossed the center of the roadway.

Beckmann's vehicle's front end struck the concrete barrier at the edge of the road.

Police said Debbie Indelicato, 61, of St. Louis, was also traveling northbound and stepped on her brakes attempting to avoid hitting Beckmann's car. The front end of Indelicato's car hit the passenger side of Beckmann's car.

Police said Indelicato's injuries are moderate and she was taken to an area hospital.

