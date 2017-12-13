Firm ignites Christmas spirit with annual holiday competition

ST.LOUIS, MO., (KMOV.com) — ‘Tis the season! The Christmas spirit is in full effect at a local real estate firm whose employees went all out for their annual cubicle decorating competition.

Sansone Group, a commercial real estate developer firm, continued their holiday tradition where employees compete for the title of the ‘Best Decorated Cubicle’. Employees had to incorporate designs and props that met this year’s theme—the North Pole.

Employee Shanna Taylor won the competition after her desk was judged by her fellow co-workers.

Taylor put a great amount of time and effort to make her cubicle stand out from the rest.

“We came in on Saturday and worked for three hours. We added a little bit every day at lunch and after work. So we spent a total of 10- 11 hours”,Taylor said.

Although her cubicle's design was recognized in the competition, it is still unknown if Taylor received a prize for winning the competition.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved