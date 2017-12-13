Here's how you can get free McNuggets delivered to your door Wednesday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Several area McDonald’s locations are giving free Chicken McNuggets to Uber Eats users Wednesday.

Between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. Dec. 13, multiple St. Louis-area McDonald’s restaurants will be giving away a free 10 piece Chicken McNugget when people order from the Uber Eats app.

“Simply open the Uber Eats app and tap the menu of your closest participating McDonald’s, add the special 10 pc. Chicken McNuggets to your cart, and watch your food be delivered at Uber speed. All you need is to pay the booking fee,” read a portion of the press release.

Click here for a list of participating McDonald’s locations.

