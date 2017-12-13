Costas wins Hall's Frick Award for baseball broadcasting - KMOV.com

Costas wins Hall's Frick Award for baseball broadcasting

Posted: Updated:
Announcer Bob Costas talks on the set before an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone) Announcer Bob Costas talks on the set before an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Bob Costas has won the Ford C. Frick Award presented by the baseball Hall of Fame for broadcasting excellence.

The honor was announced Wednesday at the winter meetings.

Popular and successful at calling the Olympics and other sports, the 65-year-old Costas flourished over four decades of baseball work, using his familiar voice to paint word pictures of the national pastime.

Starting out at NBC in the early 1980s, Costas has handled play-by-play and pregame assignments at the World Series, postseason and regular season over the years. A 28-time Emmy Award winner, he has called games and been a documentary host for the MLB Network for nine seasons.

Costas was among eight broadcasters on the Frick ballot who were selected for their work on a national level. Among the others considered by a 15-member panel were Al Michaels and Joe Buck, along with Hall of Fame players Joe Morgan, Dizzy Dean, Don Drysdale and Pee Wee Reese.

Costas will be honored on July 28 during induction weekend at Cooperstown, New York.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Subway bombing suspect faces charges from his hospital bed

    Subway bombing suspect faces charges from his hospital bed

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 12:36 AM EST2017-12-13 05:36:50 GMT
    Wednesday, December 13 2017 4:14 PM EST2017-12-13 21:14:56 GMT

    A Bangladeshi immigrant is expected to appear before a federal magistrate to face terrorism charges accusing him of setting off an explosive strapped to his body in a New York City transportation hub.

    More >

    A Bangladeshi immigrant is expected to appear before a federal magistrate to face terrorism charges accusing him of setting off an explosive strapped to his body in a New York City transportation hub.

    More >

  • Minnesota Lt. Gov. Tina Smith named to fill Franken seat

    Minnesota Lt. Gov. Tina Smith named to fill Franken seat

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 1:14 AM EST2017-12-13 06:14:04 GMT
    Wednesday, December 13 2017 4:07 PM EST2017-12-13 21:07:56 GMT

    In making the appointment, the governor was weighing a short-term replacement against pressure from top Democrats in Washington to name someone who would run in 2018 in a special election to complete Franken's term ending in 2020.

    More >

    In making the appointment, the governor was weighing a short-term replacement against pressure from top Democrats in Washington to name someone who would run in 2018 in a special election to complete Franken's term ending in 2020.

    More >

  • Justice official defends Mueller, sees no cause for firing

    Justice official defends Mueller, sees no cause for firing

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 4:35 AM EST2017-12-13 09:35:25 GMT
    Wednesday, December 13 2017 4:07 PM EST2017-12-13 21:07:29 GMT
    An FBI agent removed from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigative team over politically charged text messages referred to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump as an "idiot.".More >
    An FBI agent removed from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigative team over politically charged text messages referred to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump as an "idiot.".More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly