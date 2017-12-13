Lane of EB I-44 near Bourbon open following semi-truck crash - KMOV.com

Lane of EB I-44 near Bourbon open following semi-truck crash

By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
SULLIVAN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – One eastbound lane of Interstate 44 has reopened near Bourbon, Missouri after two semi-trucks crashed overnight.

All eastbound lanes were closed during the early morning hours Wednesday after the crash occurred near mile marker 219.

One lane of the interstate reopened before 7 a.m. It is unknown when the remaining lanes will reopen.

