Fight to stop shoplifter at Schnucks caught on camera

This scuffle was caught on camera at the Schnucks on Lindell. Credit: KMOV

A fight at inside a local Schnucks store involving a shoplifter was caught on camera.

The incident happened inside the location on Lindell and has gone viral on social media.

In the video, an employee tries to prevent the woman from getting away but she breaks free. The camera then stops rolling.

Schnucks told News 4 they are investigating the incident.

No charges have been filed.

