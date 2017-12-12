Some say new traffic barriers in Tower Grove East are a headache

These circular, cement sculptures were installed along intersections along Compton Ave. Credit: Alderwoman Christine Ingrassia. Credit: KMOV

Sheila Carter is a little lady with a big problem. In fact, she sees more than a dozen.

"They just appeared and have taken up, probably about four of the parking spaces and we already have limited spaces here," said Carter.

She's talking about the bollards city workers installed in the Tower Groves East neighborhood weeks ago.

"It's impossible to turn. You have to wait for other cars to go through. So, it makes the traffic hard when people are trying to get to work who are already running late," added Carter.

Harry Boston is also bothered by the Bollards.

"In a city with not the best drivers, they are more of an obstruction and a hindrance than a help," said Boston.

City leaders installed them after Ward 6 Alderwoman Christine Ingrassia asked for them.

She told News 4 residents in her ward made the need to calm traffic on Compton Avenue a priority.

"I understand the point. I just think there is a better way to go about it. Like I said, where I live in Dutchtown, we have planters in the middle," added Boston.

The alderwoman said city leaders paid attention to peak period observations, manual traffic counts and speed when deciding to install the bollards.

Boston wishes they'd look at others to take them out.

"There is honking and aggression that comes out of it. It's doing a lot of damage. You can see they are pretty scuffed up already," added Boston.

Boston told News 4 the scuff marks on the bollards come from the 20 or so cars that he's seen hit them. Alderwoman Christine Ingrassia says she and the city will monitor the bollards and traffic patterns to make sure they are creating a positive impact with regard to their purpose.

