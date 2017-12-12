Woman says she's feared Arnold road rage suspect 'for decades'

Arnold Police announced they're looking for Scott Heatherly for the violent road rage attack in a Walgreens parking lot on Friday.

"I've been treated the same way I feel sad for her," said Gidget Laurent.

Laurent shared a son with Heatherly and has feared him for decades.

She said she wants to share her story for the memory of her son Tyler who died in an accident at the age of 22.

"He also beat my son with a brush and left bruises and welts all over his butt," said Laurent.

The man in that surveillance video is Tyler's father.

Laurent said she endured years of harassment and abuse from Heatherly.

On New Year’s Eve 2009, Heatherly strangled Laurent while her son watched.

“It’s just a rage, one minute he's fine the next second he's a monster, a complete monster,” said Laurent.

He spent a year in prison for that incident.

She’s hopeful that justice will now be served after this most recent road rage incident on Friday.

“You can't just go around your whole life beating up women and children and get away with it, it's not right,” said Laurent.

Police are looking for Heatherly and stress he should be considered dangerous and you should not approach him.

