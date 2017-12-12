Endangered Silver Advisory issued for missing Cottleville woman

Police are looking for a missing Cottleville woman who has dementia.

Authorities said Sarah Mclafferty, 87, was last seen at her home on Dunmore Place Tuesday afternoon. Police believe she is driving a tan 2000 Honda Accord with Missouri license plate number YE1X4L.

She is described as a 5’1”, weighing 107 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Cottleville Police at 636-625-8018 or dial 911.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved