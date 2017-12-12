Alderwoman Megan Green to run for Aldermanic President

Ward 15 Alderwoman Megan Green is running for President of the Board of Aldermen, she announced on Tuesday.

Green made the announcement in a video she released, announcing her intentions to challenge Aldermanic President Lewis Reed.

“I am running for President of the Board of Aldermen because the status quo in St. Louis is not serving the interests of the people,” said Green.

Reed has already said he is running for re-election.

Green currently represents the Tower Grove South area at City Hall.

