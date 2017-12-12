Accident briefly closes four lanes of I-270 in Bridgeton

An accident that closed four lanes of NB I-270 in Bridgeton Tuesday night has been cleared.

The accident, which involved several cars, happened sometime after 7:00 p.m. on northbound I-270 near St. Charles Rock Road.

Information on injuries was not immediately known.

All lanes re-opened around 8:15 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

