The Golden Globes will have a 'taste' of St. Louis this year

Katie's food will be given to presenters and nominees at January's award show. (Credit: KMOV)

The Golden Globe nominations were announced Monday and St. Louis will leave its mark on the 75th annual celebration of television and film.

Katie’s Pizza and Pasta will supply food for the ‘swag bags’ to be given to all award presenters and nominees. The restaurant will have a special version of their meal kit service ‘Vero’ included in the bags.

Owner Katie Collier says the bags will be filled with black and gold risotto with truffles, gold leaf and rice.

Katie’s Pizza and Pasta is located in Rock Hill and in Town and Country.

One of the nominees who will get that ‘swag bag’ is a St. Louis native. Sterling K. Brown is nominated for Best Actor in a Drama TV Series for his work on ‘This Is Us’.

Brown grew up in Olivette.

