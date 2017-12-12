St. Louis still does not have police body cameras 90 days after approval

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It's been almost 90 days since they were approved, but the City of St. Louis still doesn't have the free police body cameras offered by a private company.

President of the Board of Alderman Lewis Reed said the contract required for the devices is held up at the City Counselor's Office.

The company, Axon, offered the cameras as a year long trial and Reed had hoped to have the cameras in place by the end of this year.

"I am very surprised it's taken that long, considering the fact it's a pretty short contract,” he said.

News 4 reached out to the spokesperson for the Mayor's Office but haven't heard back.

The city is officially asking for bids from companies for a long-term plan for the cameras.

