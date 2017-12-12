Hundreds of East St. Louis students meet Santa at Casino Queen event

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Hundreds of students in East St. Louis got an early Christmas present Tuesday.

More than 1,700 kids from preschool to second grade got the chance to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus Tuesday morning.

It was all part of the 24th Annual Toy Land put on by the Casino Queen in East St. Louis.

The students were also given coats, hats and gloves to help them as they wait for the school bus during the winter.

The 2017 Illinois school report card reveals more than 95 percent of East St. Louis School District elementary students come from low income families.

“This is, in my opinion, one of the best things we do throughout the year to give back to the community,” said Casino Queen president Jeff Watson. “To help children out, especially the children of District of 189 that may be less fortunate than kids in other districts.”

Along with Casino Queen workers, volunteer student athletes from Southwestern Illinois College help to put on the event every year.