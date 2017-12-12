Geminid Meteor Shower lights up the sky Wednesday night

This Wednesday night, the Geminid Meteor Shower will peak. While clouds will be an issue across the bi-state area, some gaps in the clouds may allow for glimpses of a great astronomical show.

Starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday night, look to the east to see the start of the meteor shower. You should turn your focus to the south between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. as that is when the shower will be at its peak.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies, but some breaks in clouds could allow for a quick glimpse of what should be a spectacular meteor shower.

Up to 120 meteors an hour could be visible in the sky Wednesday night. For the best viewing, it is recommended that you go to a rural area, or an area with minimal artificial light.

