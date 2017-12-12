Hidden Valley set to open Friday

Hidden Valley is set to open it’s slopes for the 2017/18 season on Friday, December 15.

The slopes will be open on Friday from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The popular Polar Plunge Tubing Area will be open on Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Details regarding open trails and lift ticket rates will be announced soon.

For updates on snow conditions, lift ticket rates, and special events visit Hidden Valley’s website.

