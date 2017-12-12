Former St. Charles School District employee charged with abusing foster kids

ST. CHARLES, CO., Mo. (KMOV.com) – A former St. Charles School District maintenance worker was arrested and charged after allegations he victimized his two foster children in his home.

Samuel Sanchez-Mora, 39, of St. Peters, was charged with statutory sodomy and assault after the children, who are no longer under his care, told their current foster-care parents about the incidents.

Sanchez-Mora was acting as a respite foster parent, a short-term caregiver designed to give foster parents a break, when he reportedly sexually assaulted the girls, ages eight and 10.

St. Charles County Prosecutors said the incidents occurred early in 2017.

Sanchez-Mora was an employee with the St. Charles School District since 2008 as a maintenance worker but has resigned his position, reporting to the district that he was going to be arrested before the police contacted administrators.

"You know no matter what you do and how much effort you put into screen people you just never know," said St. Charles School Superintendent Jeff Marion. "It's as thorough as you can get. Fingerprint background check, so that means it's run through the national database, FBI fingerprint and all local and child abuse registries. So I don't know of a more thorough background you can put anyone through."

Sanchez-Mora even won a district award last year in his job as custodian traveling from school to school, never prompting a red flag or reason for suspicion.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone who may have information about other potential victims is urged to contact the St. Peters Police Department at 636-477-6600.

In response, the St. Charles School District released the following statement:

On the afternoon of Monday, December 11th, it was brought to the attention of the City of St. Charles School District administration that Samuel Sanchez, a district maintenance employee, would be arrested for statutory sodomy and assault in the 4th degree. As soon as this information was presented, Sanchez resigned from all duties involving the district and his credentials and access to district buildings and resources were removed immediately. Sanchez has since been placed in the custody of the St. Peters Police. Sanchez was hired by the district during the 2008-09 school year and passed all background and fingerprint checks. As a maintenance employee, Sanchez did not work directly with students. According to St. Peters Police, the alleged victim is not a City of St. Charles School District student and the alleged incident did not occur on any school grounds. The safety of all students remains the district’s top priority and we will cooperate with the authorities in any way possible. If anyone has any information that might be useful to the investigation, they are encouraged to contact the St. Peters Police Department. Our hearts go out to the victim and their family. Situations such as these are tragic and unfathomable. Anytime a child is the victim of abuse, it is a sad day for all. We will continue to do all we can to ensure that all students remain safe in our schools.

