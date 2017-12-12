Missouri mother charged with drowning baby

An internationally watched Senate election is down to voters in Alabama who will choose between Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones.More >
Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged...More >
Democrat Doug Jones wins Senate election in Alabama, beating Roy Moore in race stained by sexual misconduct allegations.More >
