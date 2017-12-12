Texas Roadhouse to donate portion of proceeds for Officer O'Connor

Officer Ryan O'Connor remains in critical condition after being shot by a suspect in his patrol car (Credit: Arnold Police Department)

ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Arnold Texas Roadhouse will hold another fundraiser for Officer O’Connor who is in critical condition after sustaining life -threatening injuries after being shot by a suspect on Dec. 5.

Supporters can participate by visiting the restaurant, located at 806 Arnold Commons Drive, Tuesday.

The restaurant will donate 10 percent of every food purchase to support O’Connor and his family. To have a portion of your bill to be donated, diners will have to present a flyer or tell their server before paying. Click here to view flyer.

Supporters who can’t attend the fundraiser at Texas Roadhouse will have another chance to support Officer O’Connor.

Fenton Bar & Grill will hold a similar fundraiser on Saturday, Dec. 16 from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

The bar will also donate 10 percent of the total dine-in receipts to O’Connor and his family.

