Blues place Alex Pietrangelo on IR

ST. LOUIS -- The Blues on Tuesday announced Alex Pietrangelo was placed on injured reserve with a lower body injury.

The team recalled defenseman Jordan Schmaltz from the American Hockey League's (AHL) San Antonio Rampage.

Pietrangelo left Saturday's game against Detroit briefly in the first period but returned and finished the game. Blues Head Coach Mike Yeo labeled the Blues captain as day-to-day during his pregame press conference on Sunday.

Earlier Sunday, the Blues announced that Jaden Schwartz would be out for approximately six weeks after injuring his ankle blocking a shot in Saturday's game.